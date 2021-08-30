Penn State grad from central Pennsylvania takes sixth at Paralympics in Japan

CHRISTIAN EBY

The (Carlisle) Sentinel (TNS)

A central Pennsylvania man making his Paralympic debut finished sixth in the men's 107-kilogram (236-pound) powerlifting event Monday at the Tokyo International Forum.

Carlisle's Jacob Schrom, a 33-year-old Boiling Springs High School and Penn State University graduate, hoisted a top lift of 218 kilograms (about 481 pounds). He opened with a lift of 215 kilograms and failed to clear 221 kilograms.

"To be a Paralympian is awesome," said Schrom, a right above-knee amputee, in a news release. "To be top-six was my goal. There are a lot of big dogs in my weight class, so to meet my goal there, I feel really good. Great venue, great competition, lots of nerves, but a really awesome experience."

Mongolia's Sodnompiljee Enkhbayar lifted 245 kilograms to claim gold. Malaysia's Yee Khie Mas Jong took silver (237 kilograms) and Iran's Saman Razi mined bronze (231 kilograms).

"Hopefully, a lot of people can relate to the same desire to strive to win," Schrom said in the news release. "We just do it with some disabilities. It's awesome."