Bon Air Country Club proves to be tough track for York Open golfers; only two break par

The Baltimore Life York Open was held at Bon Air Country Club on Monday.

Only two players managed to break par at the southern York County facility.

Ross Pilliod and Jordan Eck each shot 69. Pilliod won the title in a playoff.

Some of the top professional and amateur golfers in the region descended on southern York County on Monday for the Baltimore Life York Open.

When the day ended, of the 60-plus players in the field, only two managed to break par at the difficult and hilly Bon Air Country Club near Glen Rock.

Those two — Ross Pilliod, an amateur from LedgeRock Golf Club in Mohnton, and Jordan Eck, a pro from Williamsport Country Club — each fired 2-under-par 69s.

That meant a playoff was needed. Pilliod eventually won the playoff on the second hole to win the championship sponsored by the York County Amateur Golf Association.

Tying for third at even-par 71 were Parks Price, a pro from the Country Club of York, and Chris Wellde, a pro from Waverly Woods in Marriottsville, Maryland.

There was a five-way tie for fifth at 72 that included two York County golfers — Bob Ruby and Don Dimoff, both amateurs who were competing on their home course.

There was nine-way tie for 10th at 73 that included three county golfers: Chris Baloga, an amateur from Briarwood; Jaime Gylan, a pro from Royal Manchester; and John Peck, an amateur from Bon Air. Ray Sheedy, an amateur from Mount Pleasant in Baltimore, was also in the tie for 10th. Sheedy is a former York County Amateur champion.

Dallastown High golf team gets off to strong start in York-Adams Division I action

The York Open Senior and Super Senior Championships were slated for Sunday at Bon Air, but those events were washed out by rain.

Yorkers earn top-10 finishes in area Mid-Am: Several YCAGA golfers earned top-10 finishes on Friday during the Fulton Bank Mid-Amateur Championship at the Carlisle Country Club.

The event was co-sponsored by the Harrisburg, Lancaster and York golf associations. The field was limited to players 25 and older.

Jeff Frazier from the Harrisburg association won the tournament with a 5-under-par 66. Ryan Richardson from the York association and Zak Drescher from the Lancaster association tied for second at 3-under 68.

Other York-Area players who excelled in the event were Steve Goodley (fifth at 70), Mike Filler (sixth at 71), Ruby (tied for seventh at 73), John Peck (tied for ninth at 74), Nathan Hess (tied for ninth at 74), Gregory Sadowski (tied for ninth at 74) and Devin O’Connor (tied for ninth at 74).

