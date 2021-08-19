SPORTS

East Prospect takes game one of Susquehanna League semifinals with walk-off win

Staff Report
East Prospect celebrates a 1-0 win over Windsor during Susquehanna League baseball action in East Prospect, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Mark Schauren had just one hit on Thursday night but it was the biggest at-bat of the game.

Schauren's one-out RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Jordan Higgins to clinch the game-winning run and give East Prospect a 5-4 victory over York Township.

The win gave East Prospect an early advantage in the best-of-three Susquehanna League semifinal series.

Higgins had walked prior to Schauren's plate appearance to become the winning run and score from first base.

Devin Strickler went 3-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run scored. Austin Denlinger went 1-for-3, including a double and two RBI for East Prospect.

East Prospect's Nick Kreider pitches in relief against Mechanicsburg in Game 2 of the York County Championship Series at Mechanicsburg Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. The Cardinals won 8-4, forcing a third game in the series. Bill Kalina photo

Relief pitcher Nick Kreider threw 1 2/3 innings of shutout/no-hit relief, with three strikeouts and no walks to pick up the win. Josh Kreider got the start and went 5 1/3 innings. He allowed 11 hits and three earned runs.

For York Township, Max Naill went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI. Matt Attig went 3-for-3, while Austin Martinez went 2-for-4 with a double.

Tyler Page took the loss after he allowed three runs in 2 2/3 innings, including the final run. John McDonald got the start and went 3 2/3 innings with two unearned runs allowed and five walks.

York Township's Tyler Page pitches against East Prospect during Susquehanna League baseball action at McWilliams Field in York Township, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert

Game two of the series will be held on Saturday at York Township with a 1:30 p.m. first pitch.

Windsor 6, Hallam 1 (Suspended after 4 Innings): At Hallam, the game was stopped due to darkness and rain after four innings of play with the Cardinals leading. Game one of the best-of-three Susquehanna League semifinal series will resume tomorrow at Hallam with a 5:45 p.m. first pitch. 

Central League rained out: Both Central League semifinal series were postponed on Thursday. Manchester will play at Stoverstown in game three of their first round best-of-three series. The winner will face Mechanicsburg in the semifinals.

Jefferson will play at Glen Rock in game one of the Central League best-of-three semifinal series.

Each series will resume Friday with a 5:45 p.m. first pitch.