East Prospect takes game one of Susquehanna League semifinals with walk-off win

Staff Report

Mark Schauren had just one hit on Thursday night but it was the biggest at-bat of the game.

Schauren's one-out RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Jordan Higgins to clinch the game-winning run and give East Prospect a 5-4 victory over York Township.

The win gave East Prospect an early advantage in the best-of-three Susquehanna League semifinal series.

Higgins had walked prior to Schauren's plate appearance to become the winning run and score from first base.

Devin Strickler went 3-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run scored. Austin Denlinger went 1-for-3, including a double and two RBI for East Prospect.

Relief pitcher Nick Kreider threw 1 2/3 innings of shutout/no-hit relief, with three strikeouts and no walks to pick up the win. Josh Kreider got the start and went 5 1/3 innings. He allowed 11 hits and three earned runs.

For York Township, Max Naill went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI. Matt Attig went 3-for-3, while Austin Martinez went 2-for-4 with a double.

Tyler Page took the loss after he allowed three runs in 2 2/3 innings, including the final run. John McDonald got the start and went 3 2/3 innings with two unearned runs allowed and five walks.

Game two of the series will be held on Saturday at York Township with a 1:30 p.m. first pitch.

Windsor 6, Hallam 1 (Suspended after 4 Innings): At Hallam, the game was stopped due to darkness and rain after four innings of play with the Cardinals leading. Game one of the best-of-three Susquehanna League semifinal series will resume tomorrow at Hallam with a 5:45 p.m. first pitch.

Central League rained out: Both Central League semifinal series were postponed on Thursday. Manchester will play at Stoverstown in game three of their first round best-of-three series. The winner will face Mechanicsburg in the semifinals.

Jefferson will play at Glen Rock in game one of the Central League best-of-three semifinal series.

Each series will resume Friday with a 5:45 p.m. first pitch.