York County bowlers capture Pennsylvania mixed team championship in scratch division

BARRY SPARKS

717-505-5403/@ydsports

The foursome of Terry Miller, Steph Miller, Beth Kirkpatrick and George Kostjal traveled to the Pennsylvania Mixed Tournament in State College in late July with the primary goal of having fun.

The BowlerMaxx Pro Shop squad ended up not only having fun, but winning the state scratch mixed team title.

"It's the first time George and I have bowled as a team with Terry and Steph, so it was very exciting to win a state title with them," Kirkpatrick said. "Our primary goal was to have fun. We never thought about the possibility of winning a state title."

The two couples bowl at Suburban Bowlerama in the Trios League on Thursday nights. The foursome topped the field of 175 teams, tallying 2,556 pins. It was 51 pins ahead of the second-place team from the Pittsburgh area.

Steph paced the foursome with a 691, while Terry added a 660. Kostjal chipped in with a 608 and Kirkpatrick added a 597.

"One of the keys is that we helped each other out on a very difficult lane condition," Kostjal said. "We worked together well."

"Everyone needs to contribute to win a team title, and that's what we did," Terry Miller said. "The scores overall weren't very high, and that probably helped us."

"Bowling doubles prior to the team event helped us to adjust to the conditions," Steph Miller said. "The lane condition was very unusual. It required you to play an area on the lane that most bowlers aren't use to."

Steph Miller also finished first in the no-bowl scratch category with a 691 and sixth in the all-events scratch division. Kirkpatrick placed 14th in the no-bowl scratch category and 18th in the all-events scratch division.

The four Fuhrmans — Greg, Susanne, Gretchen and Matthew — finished ninth in the mixed team handicap division. The York team compiled 2,636 pins. BowlerMaxx Pro Shop placed 18th.

In scratch doubles, Chelsea Poff and Chris Green captured 10th place, while Chelsea Poff and Jerred Poff finished 11th.

In the men's all-events scratch competition, Matt Fuhrman garnered eight place, Jerred Poff took 12th and Terry Miller placed 19th.

Susanne Fuhrman finished 20th in the women's handicap all-events division.

Reach Barry Sparks at sports@yorkdispatch.com. For complete results, visit www.bowlpa.com.