PBA East Region event this weekend at Colony Park North to feature three former champions

Three former champions are among the more than 100 bowlers who are expected to compete in the Professional Bowlers Association Bowlers Supply/Storm Open at Colony Park North Lanes this weekend.

Anthony Pepe, a left-hander from Long Island City, New York, has enjoyed great success in York, winning two of his six PBA East Region titles here. He topped the field in 2014 and 2017. Pepe defeated B.J. Moore in 2017 and Danny Wiseman in 2014.

Darren Andretta, a southpaw from Wantagh, New York, won the York tournament in 2018, defeating Brad Angelo. Andretta was voted the 2018 PBA East Region Player of the Year.

Rick Graham of Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, captured the tournament in 2015. He defeated Rusty Thomsen. Graham was named the PBA50 East Region Player of the Year in 2018.

The weekend kicks off with a pro-am event at 7 p.m., Friday. Bowlers roll eight games of qualifying on Saturday. Squad A starts at 8 a.m. and Squad B at 2:30 p.m. The top 16 players advance to Sunday. The format will be determined, based on the number of entries.

First place is expected to pay $3,000. The tournament is open to spectators and there is no charge.

