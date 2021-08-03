York City-County Tennis Tournament, for 101st edition, features large field, 'big names'

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

717-505-5403/@ydsports

The 101st York City-County Tennis Tournament starts Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Phil Myers is the tournament director and a five-time men's open singles champion.

Myers expects a full, 32-man field for the men's open singles draw.

The tournament will be held at Wisehaven Tennis Center and is set to end on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

After the 100th York City-County Tennis Tournament was a success a year ago, tournament director Phil Myers has done a lot of leg work to keep the momentum going for the 101st event.

Myers, who is the four-time defending champion in the men’s open singles draw, says he’s been nothing but encouraged about the 2021 edition of the tournament, which includes one of the largest fields in recent memory.

“I believe our participation is going to be over 100 players this year,” Myers said. “Our men’s open singles (division) is probably going to be a full 32-man draw, which is the biggest we’ve had (recently).”

In addition to Myers, who has won the tournament five times in total, the men’s draw will feature a number of high-caliber competitors. Peter Landis, whom Myers defeated in the 2019 draw, returns, while a pair of 5.0 players in Chris Santos and Dave Wolfe will also be in the bracket.

A player with a 5.0 rating has learned good shot anticipation and can consistently hit different strokes with depth and control, making them a very tough opponent. Both Landis and Myers are also 5.0 rated players in the central Pennsylvania district. according to TennisRecord.com.

Other notable college and high school players will be challenging to make a name for themselves as well, making this year’s draw one that Myers eagerly anticipates.

“The (York-Adams League Class 3-A) county boys’ champion, Cooper Wheeler (from Red Lion), is going to be playing,” Myers said. “And another top player in Brady Burns from Lancaster will also be playing. So, there will be quite a few big names.”

Women’s draw: While the men’s draw is always one that excites local fans, the women’s draw figures to feature a degree of intrigue as well.

“It looks like it could be a wide-open race,” Myers said of the women’s bracket. “All of the women come from similar levels. So, we’ll see top high school players such as Rachel Haupt and Lexi Lakatosh, as well as some college players like Kamdyn Balko. So, a lot of faces that everyone will recognize from the (York-Adams League).”

Lakatosh was named the York-Adams League Division I Player of the Year this past fall. The Red Lion rising sophomore won the Y-A 3-A draw as a freshman.

Haupt has been a top standout on the Central York girls’ tennis squad and entered the Y-A draw as the No. 1 seed last fall.

Balko, who graduated from New Oxford, is a former Y-A runner-up in 2019. She is a current member of the Methodist University women’s tennis squad.

In addition to the open draws, there will be intermediate brackets on both the men’s and women’s side, as well as a slate of doubles events.

The tournament, which is sponsored this year by Apple BMW, kicks off play on Wednesday, Aug. 4, and runs through Wednesday, Aug. 11. All matches will be played at Wisehaven Tennis Center. Admission is free.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.