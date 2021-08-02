Kennard-Dale grad sees his Sideline Cancer basketball team ousted in bid for $1 million

ROB ROSE

For a second straight year, Sideline Cancer came tantalizingly close to winning the ultimate prize.

The team that is coached by Kennard-Dale High School graduate Charlie Parker again made it to the final weekend of The Basketball Tournament, but again fell short of the $1 million winner-take-all prize.

Sideline Cancer lost in the quarterfinals to Team 23, 78-71, on Saturday. The Sideline Cancer team was a No. 1 seed in the tournament and was one of the top-ranked teams remaining in the event.

The Golden Eagles team, which beat Sideline Cancer in the 2020 title game, also lost in the quarterfinals on Saturday as the other No. 1 seed still in the tournament.

Sideline Cancer won the West Virginia region after it picked up three wins in four days. Team 23 will face Boeheim's Army, a squad made up of former Syracuse stars, in the championship game at 9 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.

Team 23 earned its title berth with a 78-62 victory over Blue Collar U. in a semifinal contest on Sunday.

In addition to Parker, Dallastown High graduate Four McGlynn is also a member of Sideline Cancer. McGlynn is an assistant coach this year after he joined the team as a player for the 2020 tournament.

Sideline Cancer gets its name from the foundation created to raise awareness for the disease that claimed the life of a man close to general manager Billy Clapper. Greg Griffith died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 50 in 2011. Griffith's son, Jordan, is also an assistant coach for the team.

