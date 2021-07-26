Area cowgirl posts top-10 finish at National High School Rodeo Finals

ROB ROSE

Alex Little won her first rodeo award at a national event, and her last high school competition ended with the same result.

The Adams County cowgirl posted a No. 9 finish in the National High School Rodeo Finals in the pole-bending category out of 180 participants. The Nebraska event also included entries from other countries and served as the world championships.

"I guess it's time I share that Dixie and I are currently the No. 9 pole benders in the world," Little wrote on Instagram. "I'm still wrapping my head around it. My first belt buckle was in the junior high (national event) was a round buckle at nationals. My last buckle in the senior high (event) was an average buckle at nationals. Behind all of that were the friends and memories that made the week that much more memorable."

Little was in the Bermudian Springs school system until high school, when she enrolled in The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School. Taking classes online helped with the long hours that Little spends daily taking care of the four horses her family owns and she uses in different competitions.

She trains in York County with J.R. & Jayme Myers Performance Horses in Felton.

In addition to her national success, Little has also been dominant locally. She qualified for the national championship event after winning her third Pennsylvania High School state all-around title. She also won her third barrel-racing title and won pole bending the year before.

Little finished No. 45 in goat tying, 72nd in barrel racing and No. 132 in breakaway roping in the 2021 national high school event.

