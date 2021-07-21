LOCAL GOLF NOTES: York County father, daughter win Pennsylvania Parent-Child title

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

John Lowder and Alex Lowder are each accomplished golfers.

John has been a consistent force in York County Amateur Golf Association events for decades. Just last weekend he had a top-10 finish in the York County Amateur Championship. He’s also won YCAGA Senior and Champion of Champions crowns during his career.

His daughter, Alex, was a standout player for Eastern York High School before becoming one of the top golfers for the West Chester University team. She’s a past winner of the York County Junior Golf Association George Barton Match Play Girls' Championship.

Recently, the Lowders teamed up to add another golf accolade to their resumes. They captured the Pennsylvania Golf Association Parent-Child Championship at the Omni Bedford Springs Resort in Bedford County on July 12-13.

The Lowders finished with a two-day gross total of 4-over-par 148 on rounds of 71 and 77. The event featured a Modified Chapman Gross format, which is a type of alternate-shot competition.

The Lowders also finished first in Parent-Child net division at 12-under 132 on rounds of 63 and 69.

“It was the first state event I’ve won,” John said. “It was fun to get a state win after all these years.”

It was also the first time the Lowders had entered the event.

“Alex is graduating next year (from West Chester) and we wanted to play in the tournament together before she graduated, knowing she would start work the next year,” John Lowder said. “It was a cool and fun experience.”

John said they may try to defend the crown next season, depending on Alex’s work situation. Alex is an international business major.

“We definitely would do it again if it works out,” John said. “Bedford Springs is great place.”

GOLF NOTES:

Leeper excelling in junior events: York’s Lawson Leeper is excelling this summer in Philadelphia Section PGA Junior Tour events.

Leeper won the nine-hole 12-and-under division at Phoenixville Country Club on June 29 with a 2-over-par 37, winning by three shots. Leeper was also first on June 25 at Manor Golf Club at 2-over-38 and on June 16 at Valleybrook Country Club at 3-over 39. He tied for first on June 22 at Indian Valley Country Club at 5-over 41.

On July 9, Leeper was second at West Chester Golf and Country Club at 3-over 39.

Leeper was third at Flourtown Country Club on July 16 at 3-over 38.

Ace at Briarwood: York’s Mel Smith had a hole-in-one recently at Briarwood Golf Club.

Smith aced the 124-yard 14th hole using a 6-iron.

Dale Martin and Gary Dick witnessed the accomplished.

