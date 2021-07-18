Koons, Scotty defend Mixed Doubles Charity Classic at CCY; U.S. Open up next for Scotty

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

It’s not often that the Mixed Doubles Charity Classic at the Country Club of York is a tune-up for one of the biggest tennis tournaments in the world.

This year’s draw, however, was an exception.

Elizabeth Scotty, a rising junior at the University of North Carolina, again teamed up at the York event with Dallastown High School graduate Holden Koons. And, for a third year in a row, the team of Scotty and Koons took home the championship with a 6-2, 6-3 triumph over Sanam Singh and Eva Frissora.

While winning was obviously nice for Scotty, she is hoping the experience can be parlayed into greater success next month when she participates in doubles action at the U.S. Open.

“I’ll be playing with my teammate, Makenna Jones,” Scotty said of her college partner. “We won the NCAA (Division I) title, so we get a wild-card bid into the (U.S. Open) draw. I’m looking forward to it.”

Not an easy road to the title: Scotty and Koons had their collective hands full Sunday in the event sponsored by UPMC. Despite continuing their run of straight-set triumphs over the past three draws, the semifinal match against Brianna Shvets and Cole Groetsch, as well as the finals clash, proved anything but easy.

The champs had to fight off a pair of set points in the semis to avoid going to a third set. In the finals, Singh and Frissora were on the verge of taking the lead with a break early in the second set before Koons and Scotty rebounded.

“Today’s matches were all real tight throughout until the very end,” said Koons, who is now excelling on the NCAA Division I college level for James Madison. “(Game 3 of Set 2) was an important game (in the finals). If we didn’t get that there, I’m not sure what would have happened. They’re very tough.”

Rematch for title: Singh and Frissora were also finalists in last year’s draw, so Sunday’s clash proved to be a difficult rematch for Koons and Scotty.

Knowing their tendencies, however, helped prepare the defending champs, especially early on.

“They came out on fire last year,” Koons said. “And we had to fight back the rest of the match, but today we kind of neutralized it right away. And that was a big difference.”

Good practice for U.S. Open: The tough draw, combined with playing against some upper-level men’s competitors, figures to be nothing but beneficial for Scotty, who is a Maryland native.

“This is one of the few tournaments around where it’s just doubles,” Koons said. “And she’s playing in the U.S. Open this year, so this was pretty decent practice for her.”

Scotty agreed.

“You just try to play as much doubles as you can and hope for the best,” she said. “We’ll hope for a good draw and hope not the draw the overall No. 1 seed right away.”

While winning would be the dream, Scotty says she and Jones won’t have a specific goal in mind when they participate in Flushing Meadows.

“We’re going to play our way and try to do our best,” she said. “That’s all that you can really do.”

The tournament featured a $10,000 purse, with $5,000 scheduled to go to the winning team. The event was expected to raise more than $60,000 for York's Opioid Collaborative.

