Top area golfers set to compete in York County Amateur this weekend at Heritage Hills

Most of the top amateur golfers in the region will descend on Heritage Hills Golf Resort this weekend.

The York County Amateur Golf Association is set to hold the premier tournament of its season – the York County Amateur – on Saturday and Sunday at the Mount Rose Avenue track. The event dates back to 1930.

According to the YCAGA website, approximately 55 players are expected for the men’s draw, with 10 players in the women’s field.

Caleb Bryant will be back to defend his 2020 men’s championship, while Amy Kennedy is the two-time defending champion on the women’s side.

Bryant won last year’s crown over Andrew Forjan and Tim Elliott in a playoff. Both Forjan and Elliott are again expected in this year’s field.

Other notable names expected in the men’s field are: 2019 champion Joe Parrini, 2018 champion Brett Berkheimer, 2017 champion Ray Sheedy, 2015 champion Axel Hartman, five-time champion T.J. Ostrom and 2007 champion Bob Ruby.

Don Dimoff, the 2021 YCAGA Senior champion, is also entered.

Heritage Hills is a par-71 layout that can stretch out to about 6,700 yards from the tips.

The action starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The tournament is sponsored by Quality Digital Office Technologies.

For the Sunday’s final round, the men’s field will cut to 50% of the field after Saturday’s action.

