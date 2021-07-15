Pairings released for this weekend's UPMC Mixed Doubles Charity Classic at CCY

STEVE HEISER

The first-round matches for the UPMC Mixed Doubles Charity Classic have been released.

The 14-team event is set for Saturday and Sunday at the Country Club of York.

The tournament, which features notable players from up and down the East Coast, benefits York’s Opioid Collaborative and it has raised more than $250,000 since its inception seven years ago. This year’s tournament is expected to raise more than $60,000.

The tournament, which is open to public with no admission, will feature a $10,000 purse, with $5,000 going to the winning team.

UPMC Mixed Doubles Charity Classic at CCY will feature some notable tennis names

Former Dallastown High School standout Holden Koons and Elizabeth Scotty are the two-time defending champion. Both played NCAA Division I tennis this past season – Koons at James Madison and Scotty at North Carolina.

Holden Koons' father, Mark Koons, is the tournament director. Mark Koons is the Dallastown High head coach and the director of tennis at CCY.

Action starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the final expected to go off between 11:30 a.m. and noon on Sunday.

In the event of rain, the tournament will move indoors to the Wisehaven Tennis Center.

Following is Saturday’s schedule:

11 a.m.:

Ria Gerger/Daniel Chang vs. Margarita Sadovnikova/Tomas Christian.

Brianna Shvets/Cole Groetsch vs. Priyanka Sha/Steven Wu.

Christina Rosca/Ilia Shatashvili vs. Genevieve Wurtz/Lamar Jackson.

12:30 p.m.:

Alexa Glatch/Brian Endress-Fox vs. Aida Mitrach/Matt Taylor.

Lindsay Zink/Ben Zink vs. Charlotte Sikora/Punch Maleka.

Sophia Sassoli/Kamala Kannan vs. Elizabeth Ionescu/Phil Myers.

2 p.m.

Elizabeth Scotty/Holden Koons vs. winner of Gerger/Chang-Sadovnikova/Christian match.

Winner of Shvets/Groetsch-Sha/Wu match vs. winner of Rosca/Shatashvili-Wurtz/Jackson match.

3:30 p.m.

Winner of Glatch/Fox-Mitrach/Taylor match vs. winner of Zink/Zink -Sikora/Maleka match.

Eva Frissora/Sanam Singh vs. winner of Sassoli/Kannan-Ionescu/Myers match.

