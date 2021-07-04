York bowling team leads strong local showing by taking Pennsylvania USBC team championship

BARRY SPARKS

More than 750 teams competed in the Pennsylvania United States Bowling Congress Tournament, which was held over nine weekends in York.

None, however, topped the performance of the BowlerMaxx Second Weekend squad, a five-man team from York.

The quintet of Chris Green, Jerred Poff, Mike Spangler, Eric Smith and Terry Miller posted a score of 3,461 at Suburban Bowlerama. That was seven pins higher than BowlerMaxx Staff, another York team.

Four of the top five scratch teams were from the the York-Adams Bowling Association. Only 16 pins separated the top five teams.

"We're very proud of what we accomplished," Smith said. "We had to beat a lot of great teams from across the state."

"It's definitely a big honor," Spangler said. "It's something we all will treasure for the rest of our lives."

The York squad used a balanced attack to tally the highest score. Green set the pace with a 770 on games of 290, 211 and 269, while Poff was close behind at 762 on games of 266, 259 and 237. Spangler contributed a 733 (259-235-239) and Smith chipped in with a 701 (256-235-210). Miller added a 675 (246-223-206).

BowlerMaxx Second Weekend rolled its 3,461 early in the tournament. A big question remained: Would it hold up for seven weeks?

"There was some nail-biting and scoreboard watching," Green said. "We felt our score was beatable, but we knew it would take a super effort to do so."

Green said the keys to the team's high score was a strong first game (1,317). Additionally, four of the five bowlers struck out in the 10th frame of the final game.

Poff said bowling at Suburban Bowlerama also helped the team.

"We had a very supportive atmosphere with family members, friends and fellow bowlers rooting us on," he said. "It was a great experience."

"I think we proved York has a lot of really good bowlers," Miller said. "York-Adams Bowling Association had seven of the top 10 scratch teams."

Other top local performers: Other York-Adams bowlers who fared well in the state tournament include Dean Cool Jr. and Bruce McComas, who won the handicap doubles competition at 1,583.

In scratch doubles, Paul Wolfram Jr. and Eric Smith took second with a 1,468. Justin Eaton and Jeremy Brillhart captured third, while Josh Coleman and Adam Baer placed fourth. Brian Bennett and Jerome Rich finished fifth.

Kerry Smith placed fourth in scratch singles with a 771. Wolfram grabbed second in all-events scratch, while Dave Zelger took first in the no-bowl seniors scratch category.

For complete results, go to www.bowlpa.com.

