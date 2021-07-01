UPMC Mixed Doubles Charity Classic at CCY will feature some notable tennis names

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Notable tennis players from up and down the East Coast will descend on the Country Club of York in mid-July for an event that’s become an annual York County summer charity tradition.

The UPMC Mixed Doubles Charity Classic is set for Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18.

With the COVID-19 protocols now relaxed, tournament director Mark Koons, the director of tennis at CCY, is hoping that lots of folks will show up for the event, which is free and open to the public.

“We’re hoping for huge turnout,” Koons said. “We want all of the sports fans in York to come out and watch some high-level tennis.”

Attendance at last year’s event was restricted because of the pandemic.

The event benefits York’s Opioid Collaborative and Koons said it has raised more than $250,000 since its inception seven years ago. Koons said this year’s tournament is on track to raise $60,000-$65,000 for the charity and he said “100% of the money raised will go to the charity.”

Koons said all of the money raised comes from sponsors, such as UPMC and WellSpan.

The tournament will feature a $10,000 purse, with $5,000 going to the winning team.

Koons’ son, Holden, a standout player for James Madison University, will again team with Elizabeth Scotty. That duo has won the past two titles at CCY and will look for a three-peat.

Holden Koons, a former star player under Mark Koons at Dallastown High School, was voted the Colonial Athletic Association Men's Tennis Co-Rookie of the Year this spring.

Scotty, meanwhile, was a member of the NCAA Division I Women’s Doubles championship team from North Carolina in 2021, teaming with Makenna Jones. That title earned Scotty a wild-card berth into the U.S. Open Women’s Doubles Championship.

Mark Koons is hoping for a full draw of 16 teams, but he said he’s still searching for a few more teams. The event is set to start between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, and 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 18.

In the event of rain, the tournament will move indoors to the Wisehaven Tennis Center.

The owner and head pro at Wisehaven, Phil Myers, is among those expected to compete. A former York High and York College standout, Myers wrapped up the 100th York City-County Tennis Tournament last summer by winning his fifth championship in that event.

Among the other York County standouts expected to compete are teen girls Elizabeth Ionescu and Aida Mitrach, both of whom are nationally ranked.

Other notables entered in the tournament are Sanam Singh, a former No. 2 ranked player at the NCAA D-I level for Virginia, and Christina Rosca, a 2021 NCAA D-I singles quarterfinalist for Vanderbilt.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.