Pro tennis tournament, featuring $100,000 purse, returns to central Pennsylvania in August

Some of the world’s top female tennis players return to central Pennsylvania this summer.

The Koser Jeweler Tennis Challenge, a United States Tennis Association Pro Circuit Event, is scheduled for Aug. 9-15 at the Hempfield recCenter in Lancaster County.

The event returns after COVID-19 forced its cancellation in 2020.

The event will feature the largest purse in the tournament's 14-year history -- $100,000.

The USTA Pro Circuit is considered the largest developmental tennis circuit in the world.

Many of the world’s current and future stars are expected to compete in the event — some preparing for the U.S. Open later this summer in New York — in singles and doubles.

Dozens of former players at the Lancaster event have gone on to achieve successful pro careers, including Jennifer Brady, Elise Mertens, Jessica Pegula and Madison Brengle.

Brengle won the 2019 and 2018 Koser titles. She is a three-time Koser champion overall.

Brady, whose father graduated from Delone Catholic High School and grew up near Harrisburg, made the Australian Open final earlier this year and made the U.S. Open semifinals in 2020.

