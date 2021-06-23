WOMEN'S JAVELIN: Another former York-Adams standout qualifies for U.S. Olympic Trials

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Another former York-Adams League athlete will take a stab at qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Team.

New Oxford High School graduate Madi Smith will compete in the women’s javelin competition at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

Smith will follow in the footsteps of Spring Grove grad Hali Flickinger and York Suburban grad Coleman Stewart, who competed in the U.S. swimming trials, and York Suburban grad Ralph Casper, who competed in the men’s shot put trials.

Flickinger made the U.S. Olympic team in the 100-meter butterfly and will likely make the American squad in the 400 individual medley.

Stewart had three top-10 performances in the swimming trials, but did not make the U.S. men’s swim team in any event.

Casper placed 18th in the men’s shot put in Eugene last Friday.

This Friday, Smith will take her shot at qualifying for the U.S. team

The senior at Penn State qualified for the U.S. javelin trials with a personal-best throw of 53.03 meters (173 feet, 10 inches) at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships, which put her among the top 24 throwers in the nation. She is seeded 21st among the 24 qualifiers at the trials. Maggie Malone is the No. 1 seed with a throw of 66.82 meters (219 feet, 2 inches). The top three throwers are expected to make the U.S. Olympic team.

Smith finished second at the Big Ten meet.

Smith is slated to compete at 4 p.m. Eastern time on Friday. Television coverage begins at 5 p.m. on NBCSN. Earlier coverage will take place on the Peacock streaming service.

Another New Oxford grad honored: Another New Oxford High School graduate recently earned NCAA Division I All-America honors in field hockey.

Kaelyn Long, a senior defender at Bucknell University, earned a spot on the third team from the National Field Hockey Coaches Association. She was only the second player in Bucknell history to earn the honor.

Long also earned first-team All-Patriot League recognition after captaining a Bucknell team that captured its first-ever Patriot League championship. She secured Patriot League Tournament MVP status by scoring the game-winning goal in overtime of the title match against top-seeded Boston U.

During the shortened spring 2021 campaign, Long played in and started nine of the team's 10 games. She led the Bison in shots (30) and was second on the roster in points (two goals, two assists).

Bucknell finished 6-4 overall.

Granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Long plans to compete for Ohio University next season,.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.