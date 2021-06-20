York Suburban grad finishes 18th at U.S. Olympic Shot Put Trials
STEVE HEISER
York Suburban High School graduate Ralph Casper finished 18th during the qualifying round at the U.S. Olympic Shot Put Trials in Eugene, Oregon on Friday.
Casper, a Tiffin (Ohio) University standout, had a best throw of 61 feet, 2 inches.
Twenty-four athletes qualified for the shot put trials, but only 12 advanced to the finals.
Ryan Crouser, the 2016 Olympic champion, eventually finished first in the trials with a world-record throw of 76 feet, 8.25 inches.
