York Suburban grad Stewart enjoys best performance of week at U.S. Olympic Swim Trials

Coleman Stewart enjoyed his best performance at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials on Saturday night in Omaha, Nebraska.

The York Suburban High School graduate tied for fourth in the 100-meter butterfly final in a time of 51.78 seconds.

That was Stewart’s third top-10 finish of the week and the second event where he made a final.

Unfortunately for Stewart, only the top two swimmers in an event can move on to the Summer Games, meaning the former North Carolina State All-American won’t be headed to Tokyo as a competitor.

Caeleb Dressel won the 100 butterfly in :49.87, followed by Tom Shields (:51.19) and Luca Urlando (:51.64). Stewart tied for fourth with Trenton Julian at :51.78.

Stewart also competed in the 100 freestyle final on Thursday night and finished in eighth place in a time of :48.51. Dressel also won that event in :47.39.

Monday, Stewart finished 10th in the men's 100-meter backstroke in 53.91 seconds and missed out on the final event.

