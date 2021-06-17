York County athlete to make bid for U.S. Olympic team in shot put on Friday

STEVE HEISER

Another York County athlete is set to make his bid for a U.S. Olympic berth on Friday.

York Suburban High School graduate Ralph Casper, who just completed his junior season at Tiffin University in Ohio, will compete in the U.S. Olympic Shot Put Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

The top 24 throwers in the nation will compete at the trials, with the top three landing spots on the U.S. Olympic team that will compete later this Summer in Tokyo, Japan.

Casper is the latest local athlete to compete in Olympic Trials action. Spring Grove High School graduate Hali Flickinger and York Suburban High School graduate Coleman Stewart are currently competing in the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in Omaha, Nebraska.

Casper, who started his career at West Chester University, is one of three athletes with Tiffin ties competing in the shot put event on Friday, joining Nik Curtiss, who also just completed his junior season at Tiffin, and Coy Blair, who is a Tiffin alumni.

Casper was an NCAA Division II Outdoor Nationals qualifier. His qualifying mark for the Olympic Trials is 19.30 meters (63 feet, 3 inches). He was the NCAA D-II national champion in the indoor shot put in March.

The shot put action in Eugene is set to start at 3 p.m. Eastern time on Friday.

The top seed in the event is Ryan Crouser at 23.01 meters (75 feet, 5 inches).

Crouser won the gold medal in the shot put at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, setting the current Olympic Games record of 22.52 meters (73-10.5).

