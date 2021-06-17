Spring Grove grad Hali Flickinger returns to Olympics after winning 200 fly at U.S. trials

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Hali Flickinger is headed back to the Olympics.

The Spring Grove High School graduate put on a strong performance on Thursday night to win the 200-meter butterfly at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in Omaha, Nebraska.

The first-place finish assured Flickinger of a berth on the United States team that will compete in the Summer Games in Tokyo.

It will mark the second consecutive Olympics that Flickinger has made the U.S. team in the 200 fly. She finished seventh in the 2016 Rio Olympics in the event.

The former University of Georgia star, who now trains for the Sun Devil Swimming Club in Arizona, posted a winning time on Wednesday of 2:05.85, which was a personal best and the second-fastest time in the world this year. It was also the fastest-ever time by a U.S. swimmer in an American pool. She entered the event as the top seed and the strong favorite. She used a fast closing 50 meters to pull away for the win.

Regan Smith finished second in the event in 2:06.99 with the fourth-fastest time in the world this year. She also qualified for the Olympics.

“I was just having so much fun,” Flickinger said after the race. “Regan and I race each other all the time in this event and it’s always just fun to be here with her. So, I was just having fun, enjoying just the race.”

Flickinger now trains under Bob Bowman, who was Michael Phelps’ longtime coach, starting at the Northern Baltimore Aquatic Club. Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all time.

Flickinger gave credit to her coach after the race.

“We had a race plan in mind and all I wanted to do was execute it for him,” Flickinger said.

Before the race, Bowman said that Flickinger may be the best swimmer he’s ever coached as far as training in the pool.

“We’re trying to get her to unlock the mental side of it so that carries over more into the pool,” Bowman said. “Because I don’t really think we’ve seen what she’s capable of yet.”

Bowman has told Flickinger to “leave your brain at home.”

In all likelihood, Flickinger will also be on the U.S. Olympic team in the 400 individual medley. She finished second at the trials in that event on Sunday in a personal-best time of 4:33.96, the second-fastest time in the world this year, finishing just behind Emma Weyant, who won the race and the automatic Olympic roster spot.

Flickinger is currently scheduled to also swim in the 200 backstroke, which will begin on Friday, with the final on Saturday. Flickinger also qualified for the 200 freestyle, but later scratched from that event after the preliminary round.

Stewart eighth in men’s 100 free: Flickinger competed for the Cali Condors of the International Swimming League and won the championship alongside fellow York County swimmer, Coleman Stewart. The York Suburban High School graduate competed in the 100 freestyle final on Thursday night and finished in eighth place in a time of :48.51.

That won’t be good enough to earn an Olympic berth for Stewart. Caeleb Dressel won the event in :47.39.

Stewart, a former NCAA champion and All-American at North Carolina State, finished 10th in the men's 100-meter backstroke event on Monday with a time of 53.91 seconds and missed out on the final event. The former Trojan will also participate in the 100 fly event, which begins with the preliminary and semifinal rounds on Friday and the final on Saturday evening.

The U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials will continue through Sunday and will be broadcast on various NBC channels and streaming services.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.