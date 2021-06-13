Don Dimoff fires 67 to win York County Amateur Golf Association Senior Championship

STEVE HEISER

Don Dimoff is the York County Amateur Golf Association Senior overall men's champion.

The Bon Air Country Club golfer fired a 5-under-par 67 on Sunday at Briarwood Golf Club to claim a two-shot victory over Scott Knouse of Regents’ Glen Country Club.

It was Dimoff’s second YCAGA Senior crown after previously winning in 2016. Dimoff is also the highly successful girls' basketball coach at Red Lion High School.

Darrell Bryant of Piney Branch Golf Club was third at 70.

Two more Bon Air players took fourth and fifth, respectively, with Bob Ruby at 71 and Rob Bowman at 72. Briarwood’s Thomas Lauer and Conestoga Country Club’s Jeffrey Gingerich each shot 74 to tie for sixth. Cool Creek Golf Club’s Pudge Crumbling and Briarwood’s Jim Mastromatteo tied for eighth at 75.

In the 60-64 gross division, Knouse was the winner at 69. Cool Creek’s Randy Grim won the 65-and-over gross division at 72. The net division winners were Bryant (69 in the 50-59 division), Mastromatteo and Bon Air’s Joe Gibbs (70 in the 60-64 division) and Briarwood’s Lou Gingerich (69 in the 65-and-over division).

Women’s action: Country Club of York’s Amy Kennedy captured the women’s overall senior title with a 72. Hanover Country Club’s Louise Gebhart was second at 77, followed by Royal Manchester’s Anna Baldini and Regents’ Glen Country Club’s Kristie Hamp at 87. Kennedy was also the 50-59 net champion at 73.

Hanover Country Club’s Louise Gebhart was the 60-64 gross women’s champion at 77, while Out Door Country Club’s Nancy Gross took the 65-and-over gross championship at 79. The other net winners were Royal Manchester’s Janice Evans (76 in the 60-64 division) and Country Club of York’s Connie Shorb (78 in the 65-and-over division).

