Thursday's York-Adams sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Thursday, June 10. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

PIAA Class 5-A Quarterfinals

Red Land vs. Archbishop Wood at Muhlenberg HS, 4 p.m.

PIAA Class 4-A Quarterfinals

New Castle 3, Eastern York 0, E2

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE BASEBALL

Stewartstown at Felton, 6 p.m.

York Township at Hallam, 6 p.m.

East Prospect at Jacobus, 6 p.m.

CENTRAL LEAGUE BASEBALL

Pleasureville at Dillsburg, 6 p.m.

Manchester at Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Brew Crew at Mount Wolf, 6 p.m.

Vikings at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.

Glen Rock at Stoverstown, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL

York at Southern Maryland, 6:30 p.m.