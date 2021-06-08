Tuesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard
STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, June. 8. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
PIAA Class 2-A Semifinal
Meadville 3, York Suburban 1, F
CENTRAL LEAGUE BASEBALL
Stoverstown at Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Vikings at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Mount Wolf, 6 p.m.
Brew Crew at Pleasureville, 6 p.m.
YORK-ADAMS AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Hanover at New Oxford, 6 p.m.
Red Lion at Shiloh, 6 p.m.
SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE
York Township at Hallam, 6 p.m.