Tuesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, June. 8. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

PIAA Class 2-A Semifinal

Meadville 3, York Suburban 1, F

CENTRAL LEAGUE BASEBALL

Stoverstown at Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Vikings at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Mount Wolf, 6 p.m.

Brew Crew at Pleasureville, 6 p.m.

YORK-ADAMS AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Hanover at New Oxford, 6 p.m.

Red Lion at Shiloh, 6 p.m.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

York Township at Hallam, 6 p.m.