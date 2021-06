Monday's York-Adams sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for Monday, June 7. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

PIAA Class 5-A First Round

Bethel Park 5, Northern York 1, F

Red Land 6, Marple Newtown 3, F

PIAA Class 4-A First Round

Eastern York 14, Bellefonte 1, F-5

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

PIAA Class 4-A First Round

Beaver 11, Eastern York 0, F-5

PIAA Class 3-A First Round

Cambria Heights 8, Bermudian Springs 1, F

YORK-ADAMS AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Northeastern 3, Glen Rock 2, F

Shiloh 7, Suburban York 1, F

Dover 11, Bermudian Springs 0, F

Spring Grove 11, Gettysburg 1, F