Tuesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Tuesday, June 1. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

District 3 Class 6-A Semifinal

Dallastown at Wilson, 4:30 p.m.

District 3 Class 5-A Consolation Semifinals

South Western at Manheim Central, 4:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Lampeter-Strasburg, 4:30 p.m.

District Class 4-A Semifinal

ELCO at Eastern York, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

District 3 Class 5-A Consolation Semifinal

Donegal at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

District 3 Class 4-A Semifinal

Hamburg 10, Eastern York 0, F-5

District 3 Class 3-A Semifinal

Bermudian Springs at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

PIAA Class 3-A First Round

South Western vs. Radnor at Schuylkill Valley HS, 7 p.m.

PIAA Class 2-A First Round

Susquehannock vs. Strath Haven at Downingtown West HS, 4 p.m.

York Catholic vs. Blackhawk at Cumberland Valley HS, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

PIAA Class 3-A First Round

Radnor 13, Central York 5, F

PIAA Class 2-A First Round

Susquehannock vs. Lansdale Catholic at Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

PIAA Class 3-A First Round

Northeastern vs. Penn Trafford at Dallastown, 5 p.m.

PIAA Class 2-A First Round

York Suburban vs. Dock Mennonite at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

ADULT INTERLEAGUE BASEBALL

Hallam at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Dillsburg at Conrads, 6 p.m.

York Township at Stoverstown, 6 p.m.

CENTRAL LEAGUE BASEBALL

Mechanicsburg at Vikings, 6 p.m.

YORK-ADAMS AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Dover at New Oxford, 6 p.m.