Thursday's York-Adams sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is Thursday's schedule of York-Adams sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

District 3 Class 6-A Quarterfinals

Central Dauphin at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

District 3 Class 5-A Quarterfinals

York Suburban at Red Land, 4:30 p.m.

South Western at Northern York, 4:30 p.m.

District 3 Class 4-A Quarterfinals

Hamburg at Eastern York, 4:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at East Pennsboro, 4:30 p.m.

District 3 Class 2-A Semifinals

Newport at Delone Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

District 3 Class 6-A Quarterfinals

Ephrata at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

District 3 Class 5-A Quarterfinals

Elizabethtown at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

District 3 Class 4-A Quarterfinals

Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 4:30 p.m.

District 3 Class 3-A Quarterfinals

Bermudian Springs at Lancaster Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Kutztown at Littlestown, 4:30 p.m.

District 3 Class 2-A Semifinals

Upper Dauphin at Delone Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Brandywine Heights, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

District 3 Class 3-A Championship

South Western vs. Wilson at Landis Field (Central Dauphin MS), 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 2-A Championship

York Catholic vs. Twin Valley at Landis Field (Central Dauphin MS), 5 p.m.

District 3 Class 2-A Third-Place Game

Susquehannock 7, Cocalico 6, F

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

District 3 Class 3-A Third-Place Game

Central York vs. Cumberland Valley at Eagle Valley Middle School, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NCAA Division III First Round

York College vs. Pacific (Ore.) at Collegeville (Minn.), 7 p.m.

CENTRAL LEAGUE BASEBALL

Stoverstown at Dillsburg, 6 p.m.

Mount Wolf at Glen Rock, 6 p.m.

Pleasureville at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.

Jefferson at Vikings, 6 p.m.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE BASEBALL

Hallam at Conrads, 6 p.m.

Jacobus at Felton, 6 p.m.

East Prospect at Stewartstown, 6 p.m.

YORK-ADAMS AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

New Oxford at Bermudian Springs, 6 p.m.