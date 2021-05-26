Wednesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Wednesday, May 26. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

District 3 Class 3-A Semifinal

Northeastern at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 2-A Semifinal

York Suburban at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

District 3 Class 2-A Championship

Susquehannock vs. Trinity at Landis Field (Central Dauphin MS), 5 p.m.

District 3 Class 3-A Third-Place Game

Cumberland Valley vs. Central York at Eagle View Middle School, 7 p.m.

YORK-ADAMS AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Dover at New Oxford, 6 p.m.

Red Lion at Shiloh, 6 p.m.

Northeastern at Suburban York, 6 p.m.