After year's hiatus, Glenn Bair Tournaments return to Hanover Bowling Centre this weekend

BARRY SPARKS

717-505-5403/@ydsports

After a year's hiatus, the Glenn Bair Tournaments will return to Hanover Bowling Centre this weekend.

The singles and doubles tournaments run every weekend from Memorial Day weekend through Oct. 31.

"We're very excited that the tournaments are returning," said Kristen Gessner, manager of Hanover Bowling Centre. "They have a long tradition and are among the largest tournaments on the East Coast."

The doubles tournament is in its 46th year, while the singles tournament is in its 41st year. In 2019, the tournaments paid out more than $71,000. Each year, bowlers from nearly a dozen states compete in the tournaments.

"It's difficult to predict what this year's turnout will be, but we have started to get phone calls and inquiries about the tournament. I think we'll see an increase in entries as the summer goes along," said Gessner, who is looking for a strong turnout of bowlers from York and Adams counties.

Gessner said Hanover Bowling Centre has made changes it believes will appeal to bowlers. It has changed squad times, increased the amount of money paid out for men's and women's weekend high games and converted the team event into a four-bowler, no-bowl optional event. Bowlers can use their four-game scores from doubles or singles to calculate their team score.

Top prizes in handicap doubles include $3,000 for first place and $1,500 for second place. In the scratch division, first place is worth $2,000, while second place is worth $1,000.

In handicap singles, first place pays $2,500, while second place collects $1,250. In the scratch category, first place is worth $1,500 and second place pays $750.

The handicap team event doles out $2,000 for first and $1,000 for second. First place winners in the scratch category collect $1,000, while the runners-up earn $500.

For more information and details on the tournaments, visit www.HBCBowl.com.

Reach Barry Sparks at sports@yorkdispatch.com.