Tuesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, May 25. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
District 3 Class 6-A First Round
Ephrata at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.
District 3 Class 5-A First Round
Gettysburg at Daniel Boone, 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Lampeter-Strasburg, 4:30 p.m.
Manheim Central at South Western, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
District 3 Class 5-A First Round
South Western at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.
District Class 3-A First Round
Hanover at Lancaster Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Brandywine Heights at Biglerville, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
District 3 Class 3-A Semifinal
South Western at Hershey, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 2-A Semifinals
Susquehannock at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
Cocalico at York Catholic, 7 p.m.
SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE BASEBALL
Stewartstown at East Prospect, 6 p.m.
Conrads at Hallam, 6 p.m.
Felton at Jacobus, 6 p.m.
York Township at Windsor, 6 p.m.
CENTRAL LEAGUE BASEBALL
Manchester at Glen Rock, 6 p.m.
Dillsburg at Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Stoverstown at Mount Wolf, 6 p.m.
Vikings at Pleasureville, 6 p.m.
Brew Crew at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.