Tuesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, May 25. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

District 3 Class 6-A First Round

Ephrata at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

District 3 Class 5-A First Round

Gettysburg at Daniel Boone, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Lampeter-Strasburg, 4:30 p.m.

Manheim Central at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

District 3 Class 5-A First Round

South Western at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.

District Class 3-A First Round

Hanover at Lancaster Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Brandywine Heights at Biglerville, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

District 3 Class 3-A Semifinal

South Western at Hershey, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 2-A Semifinals

Susquehannock at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.

Cocalico at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE BASEBALL

Stewartstown at East Prospect, 6 p.m.

Conrads at Hallam, 6 p.m.

Felton at Jacobus, 6 p.m.

York Township at Windsor, 6 p.m.

CENTRAL LEAGUE BASEBALL

Manchester at Glen Rock, 6 p.m.

Dillsburg at Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Stoverstown at Mount Wolf, 6 p.m.

Vikings at Pleasureville, 6 p.m.

Brew Crew at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.