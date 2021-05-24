YORK COUNTY GOLF NOTES: Bon Air wins team, individual titles at YCAGA Interclub event

STEVE HEISER

It was a big day for Bon Air Country Club during Saturday’s York County Amateur Golf Association Interclub Championship.

The Bon Air No. 1 team dominated the field in the team event, registering a 355 total score to finish 14 shots ahead of second-place South Hills.

The event was held at Quail Valley Golf Club near Littlestown in Adams County. The local amateur standouts played from the black tees, which measured at 6,567 yards.

The format for the team event featured six players from participating YCAGA member clubs in a stroke-play format, with the best four individual scores, plus the better-ball score of the six, counting toward the team score.

The 61 registered by the Bon Air No. 1 team was also the top better-ball team score on the day. Bon Air CC is located near Glen Rock.

A Bon Air golfer, Bob Ruby, also captured the individual crown by three shots with a 2-under-par 70. Bon Air’s Nate Hess and Cool Creek’s Bobby Stiffler finished tied for second in the individual race at 73.

The scoring members of Bon Air’s No. 1 team included Ruby, Hess, Don Dimoff and Mike Bissett. Dimoff tied for eighth with a 75, while Bissett tied for 13th with a 76 in the 70-player field.

Quail Valley’s Aaron Sorkin, Heritage Hills’ John Bagnall, Country Club of York’s Devin O’Connor and Regents’ Glen’s Steven Gekas tied for fourth individually at 74.

Tied for eighth individually at 75 were Dimoff, South Hills’ Tyler Rhines, South Hills’ Matt Henry, Briarwood’s Bruce Smith and Country Club of York’s Jeff Poet.

Rhines and Henry were part of South Hills’ second-place team. The other scoring members of that team were Josh Arentz (78) and Adam O’Brien (78).

Briarwood finished third in the team event at 370 behind Smith, Trevor Sweitzer (76), Payne Baust (77) and Ted Koncsol (80).

Briarwood had the second-best better-ball team score at 62, followed by a 63 from South Hills.

Overall, 11 teams were entered in the event. Country Club York and Heritage Hills tied for fourth at 371, with Quail Valley in sixth at 374. Royal Manchester was seventh at 383, followed by Bon Air No. 2 (385), Cool Creek (385), Regents’ Glen (387) and The Bridges (395).

OTHER LOCAL

GOLF NOTES

Open qualifier held at CCY: A local qualifier for the U.S. Open was recently held at Country Club of York.

Mark Kriston, who competes on the GProTour in North Carolina, and Ryan Siegler, who holds conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour, carded respective 5-under-par 65s in the event administered by the Golf Association of Philadelphia. The par-70 course played at 6,664 yards. The two shared medalist honors and advanced to sectional qualifying.

Amateurs and recent college graduates Austin Devereux (Rider University) and Connor Schmidt (Drexel University) also finished in red figures to advance. Devereux carded a 2-under-par 68, while Schmidt had a 3-under-par 67.

Only four players from the CCY event advanced to sectional qualifying.

The 121st U.S. Open will take place June 17-20 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California.

The top local finishers were Nathaniel Short and Parks Price, both of York, who each shot 73. Wrightsville’s Zach Dixon shot 74, while York’s Andrew Forjan shot 78 and York’s Dustin Wallis shot 79.

West has ace at Briarwood: Johnny West had a hole-in-one recently at Briarwood Golf Club.

West used a 7-iron to ace the 152-yard third hole. It was witnessed by Gary Dennis, Brian Marshall and Phil Distephano.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.