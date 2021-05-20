Thursday's York-Adams sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for Thursday, May 20. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

District 3 3-A Quarterfinals

New Oxford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

South Western at Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.

District 3 2-A Quarterfinals

Lampeter-Strasburg at York Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

District 3 3-A First Round

Central York at Palmyra, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Wilson, 7 p.m.

State College at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Warwick, 7 p.m.

District 3 2-A Quarterfinal

Linville Hill Christian at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Mechanicsburg at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Wyomissing, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Big Spring at West York, 3:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

York Township at Conrads, 6 p.m.

East Prospect at Felton, 6 p.m.

Stewartstown at Hallam, 6 p.m.

Windsor at Jacobus, 6 p.m.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Dillsburg at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Brew Crew at Vikings, 6 p.m.

Pleasureville at Stoverstown, 6 p.m.