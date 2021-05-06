Thursday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard
Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Thursday, May 6. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Central York at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
West York at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
Dallastown at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.
Harrisburg at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Central York at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
Dallastown at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
West York at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m.
Biglerville at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Delone Catholic at West York, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at Spring Grove, 6 p.m.
Red Lion at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
South Western at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
New Oxford at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
Dallastown at York Catholic, 5 p.m.
Spring Grove at Eastern York, 5:30 p.m.
Dover at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Spring Grove at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Eastern York at West York, 6 p.m.
Dover at New Oxford, 6 p.m.
York Catholic at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
Central York at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Littlestown at Biglerville, 3 p.m.
Gettysburg at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
York Tech, Hanover at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Littlestown at Biglerville, 3 p.m.
Gettysburg at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
York Tech, Hanover at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.
IGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
District 3 Class 3-A Quarterfinals
Ephrata at Dallastown, 4 p.m.
South Western at Penn Manor, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS
MAC Semifinals
Messiah at York, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Middle Atlantic Conference Championships at Widener (Day 1), 3 p.m.