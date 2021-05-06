Thursday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Thursday, May 6. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Central York at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

West York at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

Dallastown at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

Harrisburg at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

Fairfield at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Central York at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

Dallastown at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

Fairfield at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

West York at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Delone Catholic at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at Spring Grove, 6 p.m.

Red Lion at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

South Western at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

New Oxford at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

Dallastown at York Catholic, 5 p.m.

Spring Grove at Eastern York, 5:30 p.m.

Dover at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Spring Grove at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Eastern York at West York, 6 p.m.

Dover at New Oxford, 6 p.m.

York Catholic at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Central York at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Littlestown at Biglerville, 3 p.m.

Gettysburg at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m.

York Tech, Hanover at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

Littlestown at Biglerville, 3 p.m.

Gettysburg at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m.

York Tech, Hanover at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.

IGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

District 3 Class 3-A Quarterfinals

Ephrata at Dallastown, 4 p.m.

South Western at Penn Manor, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS

MAC Semifinals

Messiah at York, 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Middle Atlantic Conference Championships at Widener (Day 1), 3 p.m.