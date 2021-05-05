York Dispatch Sports Podcast: South Western High grad and Penn State player Drew Hartlaub

In this podcast, South Western High graduate Drew Hartlaub joins host Rob Rose to discuss being put on a full scholarship by Penn State after he spent three seasons as a walk-on member of the football team.

Hartlaub received the news as a surprise during a team meeting when Penn State and NFL legend Jack Ham announced his new status on the team. Hartlaub entered the NCAA transfer portal after the 2020 season, but decided to remain at Penn State before he received the full scholarship.

Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

