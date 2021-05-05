Wednesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard
Following is the updated York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Wednesday, May 5. Scores will be posted as they become available. Postponed events have been removed from this this schedule.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
York Suburban at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Eastern York at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Susquehannock at Lancaster Mennonite, 6 p.m.
York Suburban at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
Linville Hill at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Kennard-Dale at West York, 3:45 p.m.
Dallastown, York High at South Western, 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Kennard-Dale at West York, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at Dallastown, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Central York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
District 3 Class 2-A Team Quarterfinals
Susquehannock vs. Conrad Weiser at RCW Athletic Club, Noon.
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
MAC Tournament Semifinals
Eastern University at York College, 7 p.m.