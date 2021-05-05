Wednesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the updated York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Wednesday, May 5. Scores will be posted as they become available. Postponed events have been removed from this this schedule.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

York Suburban at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

Littlestown at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Eastern York at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Littlestown at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Susquehannock at Lancaster Mennonite, 6 p.m.

York Suburban at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

Linville Hill at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Kennard-Dale at West York, 3:45 p.m.

Dallastown, York High at South Western, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Kennard-Dale at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at Dallastown, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Central York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

District 3 Class 2-A Team Quarterfinals

Susquehannock vs. Conrad Weiser at RCW Athletic Club, Noon.

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

MAC Tournament Semifinals

Eastern University at York College, 7 p.m.