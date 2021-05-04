York County's 'ideal bowling couple' share passion for sport and hall-of-fame pedigrees

BARRY SPARKS

717-505-5403/@ydsports

"I love bowling, but Steph loves bowling more."

Those are the words of Terry Miller, when discussing his wife's passion for the game.

The talented West Manchester Township couple met through bowling, excel on the lanes and are enthusiastic ambassadors of the sport. They are one of only a handful of couples who are both members of the York-Adams United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame.

A mutual friend introduced Terry and Steph at a Professional Bowlers Association East Region Tournament held in York in 1991. Terry was competing in the tournament and Steph, from Sunbury, was visiting a friend. The couple married in 2010.

'It's great when a couple can share a common interest," Steph said. "And, for Terry and I it has been bowling. It's something we enjoy doing together. Since we are both high-level competitors, we can talk about techniques and lane conditions, as well as share our celebrations and frustrations. It's nice to have a partner who understands what you're going through as a competitor."

Terry, proprietor of Suburban Bowlerama, said: "You have to love the sport to be a proprietor."

He started bowling at the center as a junior bowler, so being the proprietor is a dream come true for him. As a proprietor, bowling is on his mind seven days a week.

Ritchie Wolfe, a friend and co-worker, said: "Terry and Steph are the ideal bowling couple. They thoroughly enjoy the sport and are talented competitors. They are a great match on and off the lanes. Being able to share an interest and lean on each other creates a strong bond."

The Millers bowl on the same team on Wednesday nights. They recently rolled 300 games on the same night. Terry delivered his perfecto in the first game and Steph responded with 12 strikes in the second game.

"It was a neat feeling," said Steph, who bowls in two other leagues and substitutes when she can. "I'm glad we could share the moment."

The Millers both have impressive bowling resumes. Terry recently finished third in the BowlerMaxx York County Match Play Championship. His other achievements include winning two PBA East Region titles and the 2009 BowlerMaxx York County Match Play Championship. He also finished 20th in the all-events category in the USBC National Tournament.

Steph is one of only two York County women inducted into the state women's Hall of Fame for bowling ability. She posted the high average (231) for the state in 2010-2011 and had a personal high average of 232 for the 2011-12 season. She won the Pennsylvania State Women's scratch title in 2014.

Off the lanes, it's no surprise that most of the Millers' social activities involve bowlers.

"We have met so many people through bowling and developed numerous relationships," Terry said. "Bowlers are among the friendliest people you will meet. There's an unmatched camaraderie among bowlers."

When you're passionate about bowling like the Millers are, it permeates every part of your life.

Reach Barry Sparks at sports@yorkdispatch.com.