Tuesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for Tuesday, May 4. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.

Central York at South Western, 3:45 p.m.

New Oxford at Dover, 3:45 p.m.

York Tech at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.

Gettysburg at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.

Red Lion at York High, 4 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dallastown, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.

Central York at South Western, 3:45 p.m.

New Oxford at Dover, 3:45 p.m.

York Tech at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.

Gettysburg at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.

Red Lion at York High, 4 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dallastown, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Kennard-Dale at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at Delone Catholic, 6 p.m.

Dallastown at Spring Grove, 6 p.m.

Central York at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

South Western at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Dallastown at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dover, 6 p.m.

Northern York at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

York Catholic at Central York, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Kennard-Dale, 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Kennard-Dale at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.

West York at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.

Dover at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Mount Calvary Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.

York Tech at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m. (completion of suspended game first).

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Dallastown at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

York Tech at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Littlestown at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TENNIS

York-Adams League Doubles Tournaments

Class 3-A and Class 2-A semifinals and finals at South Western, 1:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS

MAC Commonwealth Quarterfinals

York at Lebanon Valley, 6:30 p.m.