Monday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard, postponements

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Monday, May 3. Some events have already been postponed. Check back later for updates.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Bermudian Springs at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m. PPD. MAY 13.

Kennard-Dale at Littlestown (completion of suspended game first), 4:15 p.m. PPD. 6:30 P.M. MAY 4

York Tech at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. PPD. MAY 4.

Central York at South Western, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Red Lion at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at West York, 4:15 p.m.

York High at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at Lancaster Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

York Tech at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. PPD. MAY 4.

Kennard-Dale at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m. PPD. MAY 13.

Bermudian Springs at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

Central York at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

South Western at West York, 5:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Eastern York at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Kennard-Dale at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at Eastern York, 5:30 p.m.

New Oxford at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Governor Mifflin, Hempfield at Keystone Cup Tournament at Dallastown, 5 p.m.

Spring Grove at Eastern York, 6 p.m.

Red Land at West York, 7 p.m.

Central York at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

York-Adams Doubles Tournaments at Wisehaven Tennis Center, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS

MAC Commonwealth Quarterfinals

York at Eastern. PPD 6:30 P.M. MAY 4.