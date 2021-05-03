Monday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard, postponements
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Monday, May 3. Some events have already been postponed. Check back later for updates.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Bermudian Springs at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m. PPD. MAY 13.
Kennard-Dale at Littlestown (completion of suspended game first), 4:15 p.m. PPD. 6:30 P.M. MAY 4
York Tech at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. PPD. MAY 4.
Central York at South Western, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.
Red Lion at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.
Hanover at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at West York, 4:15 p.m.
York High at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at Lancaster Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
York Tech at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. PPD. MAY 4.
Kennard-Dale at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m. PPD. MAY 13.
Bermudian Springs at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
Central York at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.
Hanover at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
South Western at West York, 5:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Eastern York at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Kennard-Dale at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at Eastern York, 5:30 p.m.
New Oxford at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Governor Mifflin, Hempfield at Keystone Cup Tournament at Dallastown, 5 p.m.
Spring Grove at Eastern York, 6 p.m.
Red Land at West York, 7 p.m.
Central York at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
York-Adams Doubles Tournaments at Wisehaven Tennis Center, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS
MAC Commonwealth Quarterfinals
York at Eastern. PPD 6:30 P.M. MAY 4.