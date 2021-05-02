Hess, Steelman team to win York County Amateur Golf Association Spring Better Ball at HCC

STEVE HEISER

The York County Amateur Golf Association started its tournament season on Saturday with the Spring Better Ball Championship at Hanover Country Club.

The team of Nate Hess and Mitch Steelman took the crown with a 5-under-par 66. Hess is from Bon Air Country Club near Glen Rock, while Steelman plays out of Sunnybrook Golf Club in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County.

Two teams finished second at 68: the Heritage Hills Golf Resort combo of Jay Kostenbauder and Zach Dixon, along with Steve Goodley (YCAGA Players Club) and Brady Goodling (U.S. handicap).

Shane Henry (Briarwood Golf Club) and Matt Henry (South Hills Golf Club) finished alone in fourth place at 69.

Five teams tied for fifth at 70. They were: Justin Gruver and Michael Gruver (both of The Bridges Golf Club); Scott Dobak (Regents’ Glen Country Club) and Matthew Wise (Heritage Hills Golf Resort); Jason Metzger (Briarwood) and Chris Mescan (Regents’ Glen); Payne Baust and Shawn Zumbrum (both of Briarwood); and Bob Ruby and Don Dimoff (both of Bon Air).

Bon Air’s Ryan Klunk and The Bridges’ Shane Bare took the handicap crown at 62. Steelman and Hess tied for second in the handicap division at 63 with John Hughes (Honeybrook Golf Club) and Dave Noyes (Foxchase Golf Club). Kostenbauder and Dixon tied for third in the handicap class at 64 with Briarwood’s Bruce Smith and Beaver Creek’s Bill Calhoun.

