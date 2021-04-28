Wednesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard
Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Wednesday, April 28. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Biglerville 13, Fairfield 12, F-10 (completion of suspended game).
Fairifled at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
Northeastern at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
Dallastown at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at York High, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Fairfield at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
Northeastern at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
Dallastown at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Biglerville at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.
York High at Spring Grove, 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Biglerville at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.
York High at Spring Grove, 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
New Oxford at Eastern York, 5:30 p.m.
South Western at York Catholic, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Central York at South Western, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Dover at New Oxford, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS
York College at Eastern University, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS
York College at Eastern University, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Stevens at York, 3:30 p.m.