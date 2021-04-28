Wednesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Wednesday, April 28. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Biglerville 13, Fairfield 12, F-10 (completion of suspended game).

Fairifled at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

Dallastown at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at York High, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Fairfield at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

Dallastown at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Biglerville at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.

York High at Spring Grove, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

Biglerville at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.

York High at Spring Grove, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

New Oxford at Eastern York, 5:30 p.m.

South Western at York Catholic, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Central York at South Western, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Dover at New Oxford, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS

York College at Eastern University, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS

York College at Eastern University, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Stevens at York, 3:30 p.m.