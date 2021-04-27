Tuesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard
Following is the York-Adams schedule of high school and college sports events for Tuesday, April 27, Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Biglerville at York Tech, 3:30 p.m.
York Suburban at Eastern York, 3:30 p.m.
Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 3:45 p.m.
Northeastern at Central York, 3:45 p.m.
Dallastown at Red Lion, 3:45 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.
Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Biglerville at York Tech, 3:30 p.m.
York Suburban at Eastern York, 3:30 p.m.
Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 3:45 p.m.
Northeastern at Central York, 3:45 p.m.
Dallastown at Red Lion, 3:45 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.
Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
South Western at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Dover, 6 p.m.
Central York at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.
Cedar Crest at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Dover at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
West York at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Dallastown at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Kennard-Dale at Dover, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m
Susquehannock at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
New Oxford at Mechanicsburg, 3 p.m.
Central York at Dover, 3:30 p.m.
South Western at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
Susquehannock at Biglerville, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Red Lion at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Camp Hill, 4:15 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
MAC Tournament Quarterfinals
Hood at York, 7 p.m.