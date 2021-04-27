Tuesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams schedule of high school and college sports events for Tuesday, April 27, Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Biglerville at York Tech, 3:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Eastern York, 3:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 3:45 p.m.

Northeastern at Central York, 3:45 p.m.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 3:45 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.

Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

Biglerville at York Tech, 3:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Eastern York, 3:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 3:45 p.m.

Northeastern at Central York, 3:45 p.m.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 3:45 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.

Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

South Western at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Dover, 6 p.m.

Central York at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

Cedar Crest at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Dover at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

West York at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Kennard-Dale at Dover, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m

Susquehannock at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

New Oxford at Mechanicsburg, 3 p.m.

Central York at Dover, 3:30 p.m.

South Western at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Susquehannock at Biglerville, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Red Lion at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Camp Hill, 4:15 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

MAC Tournament Quarterfinals

Hood at York, 7 p.m.