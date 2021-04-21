Wednesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for Wednesday, April 21. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Hanover at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

Dallastown at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.

York High at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.

Fairfield at Millersburg, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Hanover at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

Central York at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

Dallastown at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 4 p.m.

Central York at Dallastown, 4 p.m.

Dover at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.

West York at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.

Hanover at York Catholic (Penn State York), 4 p.m.

South Western at New Oxford, 4 p.m.

Red Lion at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Spring Grove at Central York, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

York College at Albright, 4 p.m.