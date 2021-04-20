SPORTS

Tuesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard

Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Tuesday, April 20. Results will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

York Tech at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 3:45 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.

Spring Grove at Northeastern, 3:45 p.m.

South Western at Red Lion, 3:45 p.m.

West York at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

York Tech at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 3:45 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.

Spring Grove at Northeastern, 3:45 p.m.

South Western at Red Lion, 3:45 p.m.

West York at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

New Oxford at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at Kennard-Dale, 6 p.m.

South Western at Central York, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Susquehannock at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Central York at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Dayspring Christian, 5 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Dover, 6 p.m.

Red Lion at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Central Dauphin at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Dover at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at West York, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

New Oxford at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Spring Grove at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Central York at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S AND WOMEN’S GOLF

York at Alvernia Golden Wolves Invitational at Ledgerock Golf Club, Noon.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

York at Hood, 3 p.m. (DH)

COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS

York at Alvernia, 3:30 p.m.