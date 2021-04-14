Wednesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Wednesday, April 14. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

Central York at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at York High, 4:15 p.m.

Camp Hill at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Central York at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

West York at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Hanover at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.

Biglerville at Littlestown, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Central York, 4 p.m.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 4 p.m.

York Catholic at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.

York Suburban at New Oxford, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Kennard-Dale at Lancaster Country Day, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

York Suburban at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

York at Misericordia (DH), 3 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

Alvernia at York, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

York at Alvernia, 7 p.m.