Tuesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, April 13. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Delone Catholic at York Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Dover at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.

Northeastern at Dallastown, 3:45 p.m.

Eastern York at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m.

York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Delone Catholic at York Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Dover at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.

Northeastern at Dallastown, 3:45 p.m.

Eastern York at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m.

York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Central York at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Eastern York, 5:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Dover, 6 p.m.

Spring Grove at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

Red Lion at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

York Catholic at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at Central York, 7 p.m.

Dover at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Kennard-Dale, 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Dallastown at West York, 7 p.m.

Dover at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Central York at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.

Eastern York at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.

New Oxford at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.

Central York at York Suburban, 4 p.m.

Northern York at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

York Christian at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.

York Catholic at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at Littlestown, 5:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Northeastern at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

PSU Bradywine at PSU York, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS

Lebanon Valley at York, 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS

Lebanon Valley at York, 3:30 p.m.