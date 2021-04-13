Tuesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, April 13. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Delone Catholic at York Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Dover at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.
Biglerville at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.
Northeastern at Dallastown, 3:45 p.m.
Eastern York at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Delone Catholic at York Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Dover at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.
Biglerville at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.
Northeastern at Dallastown, 3:45 p.m.
Eastern York at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Central York at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Eastern York, 5:30 p.m.
York Suburban at Dover, 6 p.m.
Spring Grove at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.
Red Lion at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
York Catholic at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Central York, 7 p.m.
Dover at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Kennard-Dale, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Dallastown at West York, 7 p.m.
Dover at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
Central York at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.
Eastern York at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.
New Oxford at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Hanover at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.
Central York at York Suburban, 4 p.m.
Northern York at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
York Christian at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.
York Catholic at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at Littlestown, 5:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Northeastern at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
Biglerville at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
PSU Bradywine at PSU York, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS
Lebanon Valley at York, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS
Lebanon Valley at York, 3:30 p.m.