Monday's York-Adams sports scoreboard, postponements

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Monday, April 12. Many events have been postponed. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Dallastown 21, York High 0, F

Red Lion at Central York, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 13.

Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 15.

Susquehannock at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 5:15 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 13.

Spring Grove at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 13.

Hanover at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 12:30 P.M. SATURDAY. APRIL 24.

Northeastern at South Western, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 22.

York Catholic at York Tech, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 13.

Gettysburg at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Dover at West York, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Red Land at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Bermudian Springs at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 15.

Hanover at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 12:30 P.M. SATURDAY, APRIL 24.

Northeastern at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 13.

York Catholic at York Tech, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 13.

Susquehannock at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 13.

Red Lion at Central York, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 20.

gettysburg at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Dover at West York, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Bermudian Springs at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 13.

Susquehannock at Biglerville, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 23.

West York at Hanover, 3:30 p.m. PPD. 10 A.M. SATURDAY, APRIL 24.

Red Lion at Central York, 4 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dallastown, 4 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.

Dover at New Oxford, 4 p.m.

York Catholic at Trinity, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Dover at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Central York, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Red Land at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Dover, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Wyomissing at West York, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

Northern York at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Central York at Red Lion, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

Central York at Red Lion, 3:45 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF

York Spring Invite at Country Club of York, noon.