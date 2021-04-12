Monday's York-Adams sports scoreboard, postponements
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Monday, April 12. Many events have been postponed. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Dallastown 21, York High 0, F
Red Lion at Central York, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 13.
Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 15.
Susquehannock at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 5:15 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 13.
Spring Grove at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 13.
Hanover at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 12:30 P.M. SATURDAY. APRIL 24.
Northeastern at South Western, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 22.
York Catholic at York Tech, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 13.
Gettysburg at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.
Dover at West York, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.
Red Land at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.
Bermudian Springs at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 15.
Hanover at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 12:30 P.M. SATURDAY, APRIL 24.
Northeastern at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 13.
York Catholic at York Tech, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 13.
Susquehannock at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 13.
Red Lion at Central York, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 20.
gettysburg at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.
Dover at West York, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.
Bermudian Springs at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 13.
Susquehannock at Biglerville, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 23.
West York at Hanover, 3:30 p.m. PPD. 10 A.M. SATURDAY, APRIL 24.
Red Lion at Central York, 4 p.m.
Spring Grove at Dallastown, 4 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
Dover at New Oxford, 4 p.m.
York Catholic at Trinity, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Dover at West York, 4:15 p.m.
Elizabethtown at Central York, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Red Land at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Dover, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Wyomissing at West York, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at York Catholic, 7 p.m.
Northern York at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Central York at Red Lion, 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Central York at Red Lion, 3:45 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
York Spring Invite at Country Club of York, noon.