Wednesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Wednesday, April 7. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Dallastown at Dover, 3:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.

Biglerville at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.

Central York at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.

Gettysburg at Littlestown, 4 p.m.

New Oxford at Red Lion, 4 p.m.

South Western at York Suburban, 4 p.m.

York Catholic at West York, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

High Point at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.

Gettysburg at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Susquehannock at Wyomissing, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Red Lion at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Red Land at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

South Western at Spring Grove, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

South Western at Spring Grove, 3:45 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

York at Messiah, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Messiah at York, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Penn State York at Penn State Schuylkill, 3 p.m.