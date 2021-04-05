Monday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Monday, April 5. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

York Suburban 7, West York 6, F

Spring Grove 6, Northeastern 1, F

Bermudian Springs 6, York Tech 5, F

Chambersburg 13, Red Lion 5, F

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

New Oxford 3, West York 0, F

Spring Grove at Lebanon, 7 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Penn Manor at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Red Lion 5, Susquehannock 0, F

Northeastern 3, Bermudian Springs 2, F

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Exeter 16, South Western 14, F

Central York 20, Kennard-Dale 4, F

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Littlestown 7, New Oxford 6, F

COLLEGE GOLF

York College at Arcadia Invitational at Cedarbrook Country Club, Noon.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Penn State York at Penn State DuBois (DH), 6 p.m.