Bowlers from around state to descend on York for the Pennsylvania USBC Open Championship

BARRY SPARKS

717-505-5403/@ydsports

The nine-weekend Pennsylvania United States Bowling Congress Open Championship kicks off this weekend (April 10-11) in York.

The state tournament will be held at Suburban Bowlerama (for the team event) and Colony Park North (for the minor events). The event is expected to attract more than 600 teams.

York was slated to host the tournament in 2020, but it was canceled because of the coronavirus.

"This will be unlike previous years," said Richard Sanders, president of the York-Adams Bowling Association, which is hosting the tournament. "We don't know what to expect in regards to turnout, but we are definitely prepared."

Association members worked for months to prepare for the tournament.

"Our volunteers deserve a lot of credit," Sanders said. "Hosting the state tournament is a time-consuming endeavor."

Volunteers are needed to monitor the lanes, check in bowlers, sell souvenirs and ball raffle tickets, fill out recap sheets and other duties.

The tournament will be held every weekend through June 11-13, with the exception of May 28-30.

"The timing is good since restaurants are now open to 75% of capacity," Sanders said. "And, more people are starting to travel. We may see more teams sign up later in the tournament."

The influx of bowlers is expected to boost local restaurants and hotels. Originally, Explore York estimated the state tournament would generate $3.2 million in revenue for York County.

For more information about the state tournament, or to register, go to www.bowlpa.com.

Reach Barry Sparks at sports@yorkdispatch.com.