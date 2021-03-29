Monday's York-Adams sports scoreboard
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Monday, March 29. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Bermudian Springs at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at York High, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
West York at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Bermudian Springs at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
West York at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
York High at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.
Biglerville at West York, 4 p.m.
Dallastown at South Western, 4 p.m.
Gettysburg at New Oxford, 4 p.m.
Hanover at Littlestown, 4 p.m.
Northeastern at Red Lion, 4 p.m.
York Suburban at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.
York Catholic at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Mechanicsburg at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.
South Western at Elizabethtown, 4:15 p.m.
Red Land at West York, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
West York at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Elizabethtown at South Western, 4:30 p.m.
York Suburban at Dayspring Christian, 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Dallastown at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
York at Lebanon Valley Invitational at Lebanon Country Club, Noon.