Monday's York-Adams sports scoreboard

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Monday, March 29. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Bermudian Springs at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

Littlestown at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at York High, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

West York at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Bermudian Springs at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

Littlestown at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

West York at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

York High at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.

Biglerville at West York, 4 p.m.

Dallastown at South Western, 4 p.m.

Gettysburg at New Oxford, 4 p.m.

Hanover at Littlestown, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Red Lion, 4 p.m.

York Suburban at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.

York Catholic at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Mechanicsburg at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

South Western at Elizabethtown, 4:15 p.m.

Red Land at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

West York at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.

Elizabethtown at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Dayspring Christian, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Dallastown at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF

York at Lebanon Valley Invitational at Lebanon Country Club, Noon.