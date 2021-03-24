Wednesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard, postponements
Here is Wednesday's schedule of York-Adams sports events. Some events have already been postponed. Scores will be updated as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
York Country Day at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 22.
Biglerville at Gettysburg, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. TUESDAY, MARCH 30.
Dallastown at New Oxford, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 6.
York Catholic at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 6.
Hanover at Susquehannock, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 13.
Littlestown at West York, 4 p.m. PPD. TBA.
Northeastern at Spring Grove, 4 p.m. PPD. TBA.
Red Lion at South Western, 4 p.m. PPD. TBA.
Dover at York Suburban, 4 p.m. PPD. TBA.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Penn State Hazelton at Penn State York (Shryock Field), 3 p.m. PPD. 3 P.M. THURSDAY, MARCH 25
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
York at Eastern, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Stevenson at York, 7 p.m.